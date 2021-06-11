MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,926 shares of company stock valued at $637,118. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

