Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $36.87 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

