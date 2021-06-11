MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $921,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MicroVision stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 197,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,736,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

