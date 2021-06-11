Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Sells $687,440.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 535,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

