Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $827,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $167.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

