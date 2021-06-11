Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires 6,128 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,894 shares of company stock worth $3,409,472. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,882. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

