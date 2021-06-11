Millrace Asset Group Inc. Increases Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

VMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,824. The company has a market cap of $297.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.44. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

