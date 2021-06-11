Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 108,848 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,848 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Neuronetics worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,598.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $403.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

