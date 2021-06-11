Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 5,102 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cerus worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,454. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 74,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

