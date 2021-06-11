Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Stewart Information Services accounts for 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,598. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

