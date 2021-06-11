Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.05. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.08.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,080. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

