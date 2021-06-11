Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,947 shares of company stock worth $14,029,080. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.