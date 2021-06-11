Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NARI opened at $91.07 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.97.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

