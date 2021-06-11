Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Mitek Systems also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. 22,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,875. The company has a market cap of $810.71 million, a PE ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

