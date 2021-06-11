Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $69.79 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $69,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,201.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.