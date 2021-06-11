Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,896 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.43% of Abiomed worth $61,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

ABMD stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.85. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

