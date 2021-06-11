Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 75,653 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $52,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $182.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

