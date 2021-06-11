MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

MDB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.52. 1,027,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,157. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at $23,211,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,807 shares of company stock worth $106,389,987 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

