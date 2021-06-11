MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.85. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,807 shares of company stock valued at $106,389,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.