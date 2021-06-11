Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333 ($4.35).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded up GBX 2.87 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 357.37 ($4.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.88.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

