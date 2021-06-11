Morgan Stanley Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $101.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

