MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €69.90 ($82.24) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.