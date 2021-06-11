Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $2.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.
MOTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th.
MOTS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
