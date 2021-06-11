Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $2.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. On average, analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.