Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,630,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,710,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of Mplx worth $477,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mplx by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 515,736 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 283,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 939,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 80,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,905. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.