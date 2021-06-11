mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.41 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $3.41 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00807477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00045159 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.