mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.41 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $3.41 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00060220 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003578 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022111 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00807477 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086408 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00045159 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.