MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 91.8% in May

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MTN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

