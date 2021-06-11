Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($0.14). Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

MUR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,566 shares of company stock worth $2,130,152. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.