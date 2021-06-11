MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $473.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.19 and a twelve month high of $473.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

