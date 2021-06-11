MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,263. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $125.62. 1,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.