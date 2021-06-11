MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $81.49. 69,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

