MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 163,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,922,932. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

