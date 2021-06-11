MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.92. 17,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,147. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

