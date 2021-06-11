MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.66. 1,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

