MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Vector Acquisition Co. II makes up about 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.