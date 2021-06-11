MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTWN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $61,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $189,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTWN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. 7,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,856. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

