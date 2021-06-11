MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 268.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $687.09. 6,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

