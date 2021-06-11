MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $991,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

