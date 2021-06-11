MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 55,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $11.44 on Friday, hitting $237.36. 210,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.07. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.21.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

