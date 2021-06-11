MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Travel + Leisure comprises about 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,109. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

