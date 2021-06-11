MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 144,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The company has a market cap of $322.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

