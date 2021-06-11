MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,881 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $673,570.00.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 18,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.