National Bank Financial Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.69.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 97,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,585. The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.60.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 over the last ninety days.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

