National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.56. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 22,382 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,332 shares of company stock worth $82,229. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

