National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,028.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,028.75 ($13.44).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NG opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 916.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

