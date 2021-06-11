National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.27. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

