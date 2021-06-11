National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.27. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
