Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Natus Medical were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Natus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Natus Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,398. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTUS opened at $27.58 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

