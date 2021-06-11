NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

