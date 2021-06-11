Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

