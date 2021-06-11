Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 1,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $603.66 million, a PE ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

