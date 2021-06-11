New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of New Relic worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,946,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 211,997 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,047,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

